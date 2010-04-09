How Glenn Beck Makes $32 Million A Year

Love him, hate him, or love to hate him, but Fox News’ Glenn Beck is a rich man.



He made $32 million in 2009, Forbes reports.

But reporter Lacey Rose tells us his Fox News contract is the least lucrative of his many projects from books to radio shows to merchandise.

He’s a regular empire, and knows it.

“I could give a flying crap about the political process,” he told Forbes. “We’re an entertainment company.”

Here’s the maths:

$12 million from book sales from a Simon & Schuster co-venture “typically reserved for authors like Stephen King.”

+

$50 million from a 5-year contract with Premiere Radio Networks that netted $10 million last year. It’s the No. 3 most-listened to show in America.

+

$4 million from his website, which brings in revenue from ads, “Insider” paid subscription service ($54.95 per year) and retail merchandise sales.

+

$3 million in speaking fees, including his “Bold Fresh Tour” with Bill O’Reilly .

+

$2 million from his Fox News contract.

+

$1 million from his Fusion magazine.

=

$32 million in 2009!

