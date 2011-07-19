GIRL TALK: How I Actually Create The Musical Mashups That Make Crowds Go Insane

Girl Talk has won over millions of fans with his catchy mashups of popular songs. The artist, also known as Gregg Gillis, talked to us about his musical process at a recent music festival, and it’s surprisingly complex.



He spends tons of time cutting up samples and fiddling with musical combinations until he finds something that works. Most clips never see the light of day, and it can take him two years to formulate the tracks for an album.

Girl Talk also told us which matters more to him — rhythm or lyrics.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

