Photo: Flickr

I got engaged recently. Getting engaged ruined Facebook for me.



Why, you ask?

I consider myself a typical Facebook user, and I err on the side of less sharing.

I write on my friends’ walls on their birthdays. I post an occasional photo and change my profile picture once a year. I list my alma mater under “Education.” I “like” Business Insider so I can read our stories. I don’t list any hobbies or products. I never buy people Facebook gifts. I never use Facebook chat. I “liked” Seamless Web once to get a discount.

And, until recently, I didn’t have a “relationship status,” even though I was in a relationship.

Then I got engaged.

I was excited! I was entering a new phase of my life. I wanted to share the news with my network of friends. So, I changed my official Facebook status to “Engaged.”

And just like that, everything changed. Facebook knew I was betrothed. And it didn’t waste any time clogging up my news feed with ads like this:

Photo: screengrab

And this:

Photo: screengrab

And this:

Photo: screenshot

And now my right rail has nothing but wedding-related nonsense.

Photo: screengrab

The funny thing is, I don’t remember seeing any sponsored posts on my feed before changing my status. (That’s likely because I hadn’t narrowed anything down in terms of interests or hobbies.)

It would be so nice to have an un-clogged feed again.

I’ve debated removing my “Engaged” status.

But, I worry doing that might confuse my network of friends.

Alas, life’s tough choices…

Now Watch: If You EVER ‘Facebook Stalk’ There’s An Embarrassing Feature You Need To Be Aware Of

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.