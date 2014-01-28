How To Get To The Super Bowl Without Taking A Car

The Super Bowl is coming to New Jersey this weekend, and over 80,000 people will be headed to MetLife Stadium to see the game.

If they’re smart, they’ll take mass transit.

Taxis and for-hire vehicles like Uber cars won’t be allowed to enter the stadium.

Parking passes cost $US150 and are nearly sold out anyway. Plus, tailgating won’t be allowed, so there’s no upside to hanging out in the parking lot.

The good news is that New York and New Jersey are working hard to provide lots of other ways for fans to get to the game. For most, the key is to get to Secaucus, where ticketholders can grab a shuttle train to the stadium.

Note that attendees won’t be allowed on the shuttle without a valid ticket for the 6:30 p.m. (EST) game. Shuttle service to the stadium will start at 1:41 p.m. and end at 7:43 p.m. The last shuttle train back to Secaucus won’t depart before 1 a.m. Here’s the full schedule.

With that said, here are the best options for wherever you’re coming from:

From New York City

Head to Penn Station and grab a NJ Transit or Amtrak train to Secaucus, N.J. (when you buy your ticket, select Meadowlands as your destination). From there, you can take a shuttle train to the stadium.

If you don’t want to bother with the transfer, you can also take a Fan Express bus, which depart from multiple locations in New York City and New Jersey. You have to choose your boarding time when you buy the ticket, so don’t be late. And make sure you print it out, as you can’t show it on your smartphone. Tickets are $US51. Buy yours here.

Here’s where they leave from, with the best subway option for getting there:

Battery Place (4/5)

6th Ave (A/C/D/F)

Madison Square (N/R)

Grand Central/45th St (4/5/6/7/Metro-North)

Waldorf Astoria Hotel (6/E)

Time-Warner Center (1/A/C/D)

Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott

The Plaza at Harmon Meadow in Secaucus

Hanover Marriott in East Hanover

From New Jersey

You can take just about any NJ Transit line to connect to Secaucus, where you can take the shuttle train to the stadium. You can also take a Fan Express bus to the stadium from East Hanover or Seacaucus.

From Westchester and Connecticut

Take a Metro-North Train to Grand Central, then grab a Fan Express bus. You can also head over to Penn Station and take NJ Transit or Amtrak to Secaucus, then grab the shuttle.

From Long Island

Take the Long Island Rail Road to Penn Station, then take NJ Transit or Amtrak to Secaucus to transfer to the shuttle.

From JFK Airport

Take the AirTrain and transfer to the A train or Long Island Rail Road to get to Penn Station.

From LaGuardia Airport

Take the Q70 bus to connect to the 7, R, M, F, and E trains. Those will get you to a Fan Express bus departure location or Penn Station.

From Newark Liberty Airport

Take the Fan Express bus from the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott, or take the AirTrain to connect to a NJ Transit train to head to Secaucus.

Here’s the master map showing the best ways to get to the stadium. Click to enlarge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.