How to get a US passport renewed in 24 hours

Your flight for that much-needed vacation is booked a day from now, and you just realised that your passport expired.

Don’t panic.

It’s surprisingly easy to get a US passport renewed in 24 hours.

Here’s how.

Find the closest Passport Agency to you. Don’t make the mistake of using special, non-government agencies that charge up to $500, and ultimately just go through the Passport Agency. Not near an agency? Check whether there’s a Passport Acceptance Facility nearby, or call the National Passport Information Center to see what else can be done. Have imminent travel plans and be able to prove it. Most (though not all) agencies will need proof that your trip is scheduled within two weeks in order to make an appointment, or that you need to submit your passport for a visa within 28 days. Call to make an appointment, or just walk in to the agency, but be ready to wait in long lines with a number, DMV style. If your passport was lost, have a copy of your birth certificate with you. In some cases, an iPhone photo of it will suffice. Bring a new passport-size photo with you to the agency. Surprisingly, passport agencies will not have an area in which to do this. Fill out the DS-11 application for a US passport, or the DS-82 to renew it. Be ready to pay a $60 expediting fee, as well as the standard $135 application fee for a new passport, or $110 if you’re renewing an expired one. Wait. It will will take around three to five hours to actually make a passport, so take that into consideration when making your appointment. You can either sit tight at the agency, or leave and come back — they will give you an estimated window of time they’re expecting your passport to be ready. Pick up your passport.

