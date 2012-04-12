How George Zimmerman Talked To This College Student in Ohio But Not His Attorneys

Photo: Wesley Lowery

Trayvon Martin shooter George Zimmerman responded to emails from a college senior even while losing contact with his attorneys.Wesley Lowery is my good friend and editor in chief of The Post, Ohio University’s student newspaper. After seeing that Zimmerman had launched a website to raise money for his defence, he went through the domain service to obtain an email address that might lead to him.



Within 20 minutes, he had a response.

Wesley responded, asking if Zimmerman could offer any more proof that the site was legitimate, and received this response:

When Zimmerman’s attorneys announced yesterday their client had gone rogue and they’d no longer represent him, Wesley was shocked. Since word spread via Twitter that he’d had contact with the accused killer, he’s received media attention, opinions about the case and even a job offer.

“I’m trying to move the conversation forward,” Wesley told me on the phone today. “Black journalists pushing this story forward made this case the mainstream dialogue it is today.”

He hasn’t heard more from Zimmerman and plans to send him another email today.

Wesley wrote about his experience for Loop21, which you can read here. You can hear more of his story on Jane Velez-Mitchell’s show on HLN at 7 p.m.

