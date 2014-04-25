'Game Of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Explains How A 'Spontaneous Vision' Led To The Series

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images George R.R. Martin explained how a vision created the series.

George R.R. Martin has created one of the most detailed worlds for his fantasy saga “Game of Thrones.” However, the series itself started from a very simple and spontaneous vision.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Martin explains that while he was still a screenwriter in Hollywood, he had a sudden vision of a boy, a beheading, and wolves that would lead to the epic book and subsequent HBO series:

“It was the summer of 1991. I was still involved in Hollywood. My agent was trying to get me meetings to pitch my ideas, but I didn’t have anything to do in May and June. It had been years since I wrote a novel. I had an idea for a science-fiction novel called “Avalon. I started work on it and it was going pretty good, when suddenly it just came to me, this scene, from what would ultimately be the first chapter of A Game of Thrones. It’s from Bran’s viewpoint; they see a man beheaded and they find some direwolf pups in the snow. It just came to me so strongly and vividly that I knew I had to write it. I sat down to write, and in, like, three days it just came right out of me, almost in the form you’ve read.”

Once Martin entered the land of Westeros, there was no going back — even though he had other Hollywood commitments:

“Basically, I wrote about a hundred pages that summer. It all occurs at the same time with me. I don’t build the world first, then write in it. I just write the story, and then put it together. Drawing a map took me, I don’t know, a half-hour. You fill in a few things, then as you write more it becomes more and more alive. In the meantime, I still pitched shows in Hollywood, but this Ice and Fire thing wouldn’t leave my head. I kept thinking about it and scenes for these characters. It was just never far from me. I realised I really want to tell that story.”

Read the full Rolling Stone article here.

