Here's Why They Call Wall Street's Gene Munster The 'Apple Oracle'

Few people outside of Wall Street have ever heard of investment bank Piper Jaffray.

But everyone interested in Apple stats knows about Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster, aka the Apple Oracle.

Munster is one of the savviest forecasters on Wall Street, and his estimates for iPhone and iPad sales have been known to move Apple’s share price.

The folks at Bloomberg TV followed Munster on the morning of the recent iPhone launch to see how he synthesizes his analysis.

He starts at around 6:00 a.m. when he checks lines and talks to Apple fans and employees. The course of his day involves him rechecking lines and interviewing more people as he goes in and out of his office to model the numbers.

You might be surprised by how much time he spends on the street. Check out the three minute video here.

