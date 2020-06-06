How Gen Z Republicans are different from their older counterparts

shaunl / Getty Images

A recent Pew Research study found that Gen Zers are not just more progressive, but also more pro-government than older generations.

Pew also found that Gen Z Republicans are significantly different from their older counterparts.

52% of Gen Z Republican respondents said they want the government to do more when it comes to solving problems in the United States.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A new Pew Research study entitled “On the Cusp of Adulthood and Facing an Uncertain Future: What We Know About Generation Z So Far,” discovered that right-leaning and Republican Gen Zers are socially and politically very different than the conservatives of older generations.

The study concluded that, overall, Gen Zers are more progressive and more pro-government than previous generations. They are also the most racially and ethnically diverse generation and are on track to become the best-educated generation in American history.

Pew also found that there is a sharp divide between Gen Z Republicans and their older Republican counterparts. For example, Gen Z Republicans are more likely than older Republicans to say that Black people are not treated as fairly as white people in the United States. 43% of Gen Z Republicans believe this, compared to 30% of millennial Republicans, 23% of Gen Xers, and just 20% each of boomers and the Silent Generation.

Additionally, Gen Z Republicans are more likely than Republicans of previous generations to want more government involvement when it comes to solving problems in the country, Pew found. 52% of Gen Z Republicans believe the government should do more to help solve problems in the country, compared with 38% of millennials, and 29% of Gen Xers.

Gen Z Republicans are also more likely to say that climate change is to due human activity; only 18% of Gen Z Republicans believe that global warming is attributable to natural climate patterns, a view more commonly held by older Republicans.

Pew Research found that, for the most part, Gen Zers look to millennials in terms of political preference. Among registered voters, 61% of Gen Zers said in a January Pew Research survey that they intend to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 election. Under a quarter said they planned to vote for Trump’s reelection, while much larger percentages of Gen X, boomer, and Silent Generation voters said they intend to support Trump in the 2020 election (37%, 44%, and 53%, respectively).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.