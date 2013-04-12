See How GE Tests Jumbo Jet Engines At Its Frigid Facility In Canada [PHOTOS]

aeroplane engines operate in tough conditions: Tens of thousands of feet above the ground, temperatures drop far below freezing, and snow and ice can pose deadly threats.
To make sure the GEnx engines it makes for Boeing’s 747 jumbo jet never fail, General Electric heads to its Aviation Engine Testing, Research and Development Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.
There, enormous fans, a wind tunnel, and other high tech equipment simulate the elements the planes will experience at 40,000 feet, and make sure their engines can handle everything.
Interactive marketing firm The Barbarian Group commissioned photographer Noah Kalina to head to Winnipeg and document the process.
Kalina photographed the different areas of the wintry testing facility, providing a close of view of a remarkable process.
Check out the results.
The testing centre is in Winnipeg, Canada — a good place to replicate the frigid temperatures the engines experience high above the ground.
GE's equipment can generate an ice cloud and other atmospheric conditions the engine may encounter in flight.
The ring of lights around the ice generating chamber makes the results of the night testing visible.
That's very valuable data, since the engines will be operating thousands of feet in the air, in frigid conditions.
Over the next few years, the Winnipeg facility will be used to test engines for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737MAX passenger jets.
