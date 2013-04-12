See How GE Tests Jumbo Jet Engines At Its Frigid Facility In Canada [PHOTOS]

aeroplane engines operate in tough conditions: Tens of thousands of feet above the ground, temperatures drop far below freezing, and snow and ice can pose deadly threats.



To make sure the GEnx engines it makes for Boeing’s 747 jumbo jet never fail, General Electric heads to its Aviation Engine Testing, Research and Development Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

There, enormous fans, a wind tunnel, and other high tech equipment simulate the elements the planes will experience at 40,000 feet, and make sure their engines can handle everything.

Interactive marketing firm The Barbarian Group commissioned photographer Noah Kalina to head to Winnipeg and document the process.

Kalina photographed the different areas of the wintry testing facility, providing a close of view of a remarkable process.

Check out the results.

