See How GE Tests Jumbo Jet Engines At Its Frigid Facility In Canada [PHOTOS]

Alex Davies
aeroplane engines operate in tough conditions: Tens of thousands of feet above the ground, temperatures drop far below freezing, and snow and ice can pose deadly threats.

To make sure the GEnx engines it makes for Boeing’s 747 jumbo jet never fail, General Electric heads to its Aviation Engine Testing, Research and Development Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

There, enormous fans, a wind tunnel, and other high tech equipment simulate the elements the planes will experience at 40,000 feet, and make sure their engines can handle everything.

Interactive marketing firm The Barbarian Group commissioned photographer Noah Kalina to head to Winnipeg and document the process.

Kalina photographed the different areas of the wintry testing facility, providing a close of view of a remarkable process.

Daytime testing starts early. This photo was taken at about 7 a.m.

The testing centre is in Winnipeg, Canada — a good place to replicate the frigid temperatures the engines experience high above the ground.

The facility covers 122,000 square feet.

Temperatures at the site can drop to 20 degrees below Fahrenheit.

This is the wind tunnel, seen from above.

These seven high power fans can blow winds of up to 65 miles per hour.

The engine is placed in front of the fans for testing.

GE's equipment can generate an ice cloud and other atmospheric conditions the engine may encounter in flight.

The ring of lights around the ice generating chamber makes the results of the night testing visible.

This is a view of the GEnx engine, seen from the ice generating chamber.

During testing, cameras capture images at up to 500 frames per second.

Daniel Kerr works in GE Aviation's' high speed imaging group.

The images help GE engineers see how ice builds up on the blades and spinner of the engine's fan.

That's very valuable data, since the engines will be operating thousands of feet in the air, in frigid conditions.

Over the next few years, the Winnipeg facility will be used to test engines for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737MAX passenger jets.

Here, a GEnx engine rests after low-temperature testing during the night.

