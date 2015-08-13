'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin hints at how he'll end the series

HBO Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is still in the running for a ‘bittersweet victory’ on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’

George R.R. Martin has been inspired by “Lord of the Rings.” He plans a “bittersweet” ending like the one in those famous novels for his “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series, which HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is based on.

“I’ve said before that the tone of the ending that I’m going for is bittersweet,” Martin told the Observer. “I mean, it’s no secret that [J.R.R.] Tolkien has been a huge influence on me, and I love the way he ended ‘Lord of the Rings.'”

Those who read the books (and didn’t just watch the “Lord of the Rings” movies) know that Tolkien goes much further into what happened to the characters.

“It ends with victory, but it’s a bittersweet victory,” Martin remembers. “Frodo is never whole again, and he goes away to the Undying Lands, and the other people live their lives. And the scouring of the Shire — brilliant piece of work, which I didn’t understand when I was 13 years old: ‘Why is this here? The story’s over?’ But every time I read it. I understand the brilliance of that segment more and more. All I can say is that’s the kind of tone I will be aiming for. Whether I achieve it or not, that will be up to people like you and my readers to judge.”

So, that’s the definite plan for the novels. But, what about the TV show’s ending (which is probably after Season 8)? This season, “GOT” outpaced the books. Who’s to say that the producers will follow Martin’s wishes?

Well, Martin does have some say. He’s a writer and an executive producer on the series, as well.

So, which “GOT” character is Martin’s “Frodo”?

