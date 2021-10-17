How custom fur felt hats are satisfyingly made

Flint and Port Hat Company makes custom hats in Bainbridge, Georgia.

The handcrafted hats take three to four days to make.

Eldrick Jacobs walks us through each step of the beaver fur felt hat-making process.

Flint and Port Hat Company is a one-craftsman custom-hat shop in Bainbridge, Georgia. The hats are made by hand by owner and milliner Eldrick Jacobs and take up to four days to craft. Jacobs shares his love for hat making by walking us through each step of the process, offering his expert insights along the way.

STEPS:

00:23 Choose felt

00:44 Choose block

01:00 Steam hat body

01:14 Stretch hat over block

01:27 Make break line

01:59 Iron the break line

02:12 Dry up to 48 hours

02:20 Cut brim

02:33 Sand down

3:12 Burn off excess felt

03:28 Create sweatband

04:02 Trim the brim

04:43 Modify the brow

05:00 Crown the hat