Here's how the final season of 'Fuller House' deals with Lori Loughlin's absence

Netflix Lori Loughlin’s final appearance on ‘Fuller House’ was on season four of the Netflix series.

Aunt Becky gets a small mention on the final episodes of Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

Loughlin and her husband were indicted in 2019’s college admissions scandal.

As a result, Loughlin doesn’t appear on the series’ final episodes.

She’s mentioned briefly on season five, episode 15 in passing by D.J. when she questions Uncle Jesse’s choices.

“Fuller House” is back on Netflix with its final nine episodes, but don’t expect Lori Loughlin to make an appearance to bid the show farewell.

In March 2019, Loughlin and Giannullii were arrested in connection with the college admissions scandal.The two allegedly paid $US500,000 to gain their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, admission into the University of Southern California via the school’s crew team. Neither daughter has rowed crew.

In response, Netflix cut ties with Loughlin for its fifth and final season of “Fuller House.” The actress had reprised her recurring role as Aunt Becky on the “Full House” spinoff. At the time, filming hadn’t started and her last appearance was on season four, episode nine.

Netflix Lori Loughlin’s final ‘Fuller House’ appearance involved having Max on her morning show with Danny.

The first half of the fifth season launched on Netflix in December 2019. Loughlin’s absence was felt in a flash mob wedding proposal in which the entire family was involved.

How the final nine episodes deal with Loughlin’s absence.



Netflix D.J. gives Uncle Jesse some advice when Aunt Becky isn’t around on the show’s final episodes.

As D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) plans a triple wedding with Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber), Loughlin is mentioned once on the back half of episodes.

On season five, episode 15’s “Be Yourself, Free Yourself” Uncle Jesse gets upset when his daughter Pamela gets bit by someone at school. (It’s later revealed she bit herself). As he plots to find out the perpetrator, D.J. asks if he should run his plan by Aunt Becky.

Jesse tells his niece that Becky is away in Nebraska, “helping out her mother.”

Netflix Here’s how Aunt Becky is addressed on season 5, episode 15.

“I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this,” he says.

D.J. claims that Becky would back her up and tell him not to meddle.

It’s the only time Becky is mentioned in the final episodes. No excuse is made for why she’s not at the wedding on the series finale.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty on May 22 to involvement in the college admissions scandal, in which at least 50 people have been charged.

If the court accepts their plea, Loughlin will serve two months in prison and is expected to pay a $US150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and two years supervised release.

