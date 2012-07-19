How Fox News Covers Its Own Poll When The Poll Shows That Obama Is In The Lead

Fox News has a new poll out.



It shows Obama is winning by a few points.

See here. Obama is winning 45 to 41.

Photo: FoxNews

So how did Fox cover the news?

This is what’s at the top of FoxNews.com right now.

Photo: FoxNews

And then when you click on the story, there’s literally nothing about Obama leading, just stuff like this…

By nearly three-to-one, American voters see government as the problem as opposed to the solution in today’s economy. Meanwhile, a majority believes President Obama’s policies are expanding the government.

A Fox News poll released Wednesday shows that 55 per cent of voters believe Obama’s policies are making the government “bigger and more expensive.” That’s more than five times as many as say “smaller and less expensive” (10 per cent). Another 28 per cent say Obama’s policies haven’t changed the size of government.

Most Republicans (88 per cent), a majority of independents (55 per cent) and a quarter of Democrats (25 per cent) say Obama is increasing the size of government.

Read the full poll here.

