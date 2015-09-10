How you interact with the iPhone is about to change

Apple An example of pressing harder on the new iPhone’s screen to get options for reaching a contact.

On Wednesday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.

The new iPhone has several new features, but one of its most notable additions is a new screen technology that Apple calls a “3D Touch.”

It’s the next phase of multitouch, and it’s going to change the way you use the iPhone.

3D Touch allows you to interact with the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus by pressing deeper into the screen to access quick shortcuts and previews.

Apple has a couple of navigation experiences around 3D Touch, like “peek” and “pop.”

This story is developing…

