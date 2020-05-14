15 ways air travel might be different in the future, from immunity passports to blood tests

Avio Interiors Aeroplane interiors may look different in the future.

Air travel has essentially come to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines and airports are rethinking their health and safety regulations to get travellers flying again.

As is already the norm in many places, face coverings will most likely become mandatory on flights.

Some experts predict the emergence of a social-distance-friendly class, an in-flight janitor, and a document to prove immunity.

While the coronavirus pandemic has all but devastated the travel industry, most experts agree that travel will rebound – it’s just a question of when.

It’s also a matter of how, as some experts predict a second and even third wave of the novel coronavirus to hit and don’t expect a return to relative normality until 2021.

Airlines are scrambling to get travellers flying again, and both airlines and airports are rethinking their safety and health regulations to earn passengers’ trust and avoid the virus’ spread.

A report by the airline strategy firm SimpliFlying predicts more than 70 ways in which air travel might be different after the pandemic, with a mix of policy changes and additions from scratch.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most recent new procedures, as well as some policies that might be introduced later.

You might be required to take a blood test or nasal swab ahead of a flight or upon arrival.

Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla Preflight health tests might become the new normal.

Emirates began administering COVID-19 blood tests to passengers departing from its hub in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in April. The tests gave results within 10 minutes. While the test is not yet available for widespread use, Adel Al Redha, the airline’s chief operating officer, said in a statement that the airline was hoping to “scale up testing capabilities in the future.”

Hong Kong recently introduced mandatory COVID-19 testing for all arrivals, making it the first place to do so, and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport requires testing for passengers arriving from high-risk countries such as Italy or the US, though results are said to take up to two days.

Temperature checks might become the norm.

Lynne Sladky/AP Temperature checks could become commonplace.

Air Canada was the first North American airline to say it would introduce mandatory temperature checks ahead of flights. This comes as part of its new CleanCare Plus program, scheduled to take effect May 15, and will also include a required health questionnaire and an amenity kit complete with hand sanitizer.

“We have been a leader in progressively introducing new measures in response to COVID-19, such as introducing personal protective equipment for our employees and being the first North American carrier to require face coverings for customers,” CEO Calin Rovinescu said in a statement. “We are now the first airline in the Americas to administer pre-flight temperature checks system-wide.”

Frontier Airlines followed suit, saying it would require pre-boarding temperature checks for all passengers starting June 1, and London’s Heathrow Airport also said it would begin experimenting with widespread temperature checks.

Etihad is trialing kiosks in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, that will monitor passengers’ health, and in Puerto Rico, thermal-imaging cameras will sound an alarm should anyone with a temperature higher than 100.3 degrees Fahrenheit pass through Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.

In the US, there is debate as to whether the Transportation Security Administration should start making temperature checks on passengers and employees mandatory. Airlines for America, a trade group that represents American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest, spoke out in favour of these checks.

But as Business Insider’s Aylin Woodward has pointed out, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says an estimated 25% to 50% of people who have contracted the virus are asymptomatic. Those who don’t show symptoms can still pass the illness to others, so the effectiveness of temperature checks remains somewhat unclear.

You’ll probably have to cover your face throughout flights.

Boris Roessler/dpa / AP Face masks may become a requirement.

Since masks have become mandatory in public in many places, it comes as no surprise that most airlines are also making wearing them compulsory for passengers. In fact, the International Air Transport Association recommends mandatory face coverings for both passengers and crew members.

Forget crowded lines — you could start getting texts telling you it’s time to board.

Toby Melville/Reuters Forget long, crowded lines to board flights.

Heathrow’s CEO, John Holland-Kaye, said lines to board planes could be about half a mile long with social-distancing measures in place and airports didn’t have enough space to implement this.

The New York Times reports that to combat crowded lines, “mobile phone location data may cue your arrival to an airport, which can then check you in curbside and move you on to a security tunnel in which passengers continue moving – sci-fi style – as they are screened by TSA and health authorities.”

According to The Daily Mail, passengers may receive text messages when it’s their time to board, eliminating the need to stand in line.

Flying could get more expensive.

Laurent Thomet/Getty Social-distancing measures could make airfare rise.

While some experts predict lower fares as airlines try to entice flyers, a press release by the International Air Transport Association anticipates fares rising by up to 54% in some places because of social-distancing measures, with fewer seats available to sell. According to the IATA, social-distancing measures would reduce planes’ maximum load factors to 62%, when most airlines need their planes to be 77% full to break even.

Aeroplane design could fundamentally change.

Avio Interiors Aeroplane design might incorporate social-distancing measures in the future.

The Italian design firm Avio Interiors has put forward renderings that posit a solution for keeping flights full while minimising passengers’ exposure to one another. Its “Janus” design reverses the middle seat in each row of three and includes transparent dividers that shield passengers from one another.

Instead of redesigning plane interiors, Florian Barjot, an aeronautical engineer from France, created PlanBay, a removable shield for middle seats meant to protect passengers from both behind and neighbouring seats.

A social-distance-friendly class may emerge.

Emirates Airlines A private suite in Emirates’ First Class.

The futurist author Ross Dawson previously told Insider he thought people would be “highly sensitised to the risk of a pandemic” and foresaw airlines having to step up their precautions, perhaps by offering various degrees of distance between people.

He even predicts the rise of a new kind of plane class that he somewhat jokingly refers to as an “isolation class,” which could be anything from seats with dividers to small rooms, as we have seen in some airlines’ first-class cabins.

While short-lived, we’ve already seen the idea of paying extra for social distance when Frontier said it would begin charging $US39 for a guaranteed empty seat next to your own. The initiative was dropped only days after being announced, however, after drawing considerable criticism.

Full-body disinfection booths could become common, as could cleaning robots.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters An Intelligent Sterilization Robot at Hong Kong International Airport.

Hong Kong International Airport is already testing booths that are said to disinfect people from head to toe in 40 seconds thanks to an antimicrobial spray, as well as cleaning robots that use an ultraviolet-light sterilizer as well as an air sterilizer to disinfect public spaces.

Bags may need to get sanitised separately.

Valerie Macon/Getty ‘Sanitagging’ may become a thing.

SimpliFlying foresees luggage going through its own fogging or UV disinfection process before being loaded onto planes, which it dubs “sanitagging.”

Both terminals and plane cabins could become contactless.

Wolfgang Rattay/Ruters Touchpoints will be reduced as much as possible.

In an effort to minimise touchpoints, SimpliFlying predicts that seat-back pockets, which it says have been found to be the second-most-contaminated spots on planes (behind headrests), will be left empty or could be removed.

Touchscreen entertainment systems may be replaced with ways to use your own devices for in-flight entertainment.

“To replace the in-flight entertainment system, airlines might just ensure that a USB and power-outlets are available at every seat and that some form of device holder or stand is available,” the report suggests.

At airport terminals, SimpliFlying expects a rise in touchless kiosks (similar to those being trialed by Etihad in Abu Dhabi) that can both check passengers in and test their health, or a fully biometric check-in and immigration process based on facial recognition, which is already widespread at terminals with international routes.

Hot meals may be a thing of the past.

Edward Wang/Reuters In-flight food and drinks have widely been cut to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Many airlines are cutting food service entirely or switching to cold and prepackaged meals. Instead of getting cups of water refilled, passengers will get their own bottle at the beginning of every flight to decrease touchpoints, according to SimpliFlying, which also suggests that passengers may begin buying their meals at touchless vending machines preflight.

In-flight janitors might become part of cabin crews.

Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty There might be people aboard flights dedicated to keeping ‘high-touch’ areas clean.

SimpliFlying brings up the possibility of in-flight janitors whose job will entail regularly cleaning the lavatories and any other “high-touch” areas during flights.

Plexiglass shields might become ubiquitous.

Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Plexiglass shields will probably be everywhere.

Barriers between customer-facing airport employees and passengers have been recommended by the US Travel Association. These barriers, such as Plexiglass shields, could become the norm everywhere from check-in desks to shops and eateries.

You might need to show ID, as well as some sort of immunity document or health certificate.

Juan Mabromata /Getty Some countries already have passports detailing vaccination records.

Thailand is already requiring passengers flying in from certain countries to present health certificates that deem them COVID-19-free before they can board flights to the country, and the IATA has suggested something similar, proposing an “immunity passport.” SimpliFlying compares these to the Yellow Fever cards passengers must show ahead of travelling to certain regions.

You may have to get to the airport even earlier.

Reuters People may be required to show up four hours prior to departure.

As both bags and people may need to get sanitised, and health checks become the new normal, the process of checking in and boarding might start taking longer. “People may be required to show up four hours prior to departure depending on the specific airlines, airports, and procedures,” SimpliFlying predicts, adding that families with children and the elderly will probably be most inconvenienced and that this might prompt business travellers to drive or take the train instead.

