The Outrageous Ways The World's Highest-Paid Athlete Spends His Millions

Tony Manfred
Floyd mayweather jr prepares fightREUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

For all his ridiculous antics, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the most financially successful athletes in the world.

This week he’ll make a record $US41.5 million for fighting Canelo Alvarez.

We’d say that Floyd has more money than he can spend … but he is putting that idea to the test by doing some wild things with his cash.

He travels with stacks of hundreds in Ziploc bags, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

He has a single bank account with $US123 million in it. He's obsessed with cash.

He travels with Ziploc bags of hundreds, and is known for his crazy shopping sprees.

He has two fleets of luxury cars (including a $US290,000 Bentley). All his cars at his Miami house are white, and the cars at his Vegas house are black.

He only wears shoes once. He leaves them in hotel rooms for the staff when he's done.

He spends $US6,500 per year on boxers. He throws them out after wearing them once.

He owns a G5 private jet, but doesn't let his full entourage ride on it.

His bodyguards travel on a separate jet because Floyd is afraid of having two much weight in the cabin.

He is known for making insane, seven-figure bets on sporting events.

There was even a rumour that he bet $US5.9 million on the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

His Instagram account is full of money pictures.

He spends millions on necklaces, and once had $US7 million in jewelry stolen from his house.

He spreads the wealth. He bought his fiancee Shantel Jackson this ginormous ring.

They are now rumoured to be broken up, but nothing is official.

He can afford all of this because of the eye-popping amount of money he earns from his fights.

Floyd will earn $US90 million this year alone. He's the highest-paid athlete in the world.

He'll earn a record $US41.5 million for his upcoming fight against Canelo Alvarez.

The money will keep pouring in. He's currently one fight into a six-fight, 30-month deal with Showtime that's rumoured to pay him $US300 million.

But remarkably, Floyd doesn't have a single endorsement deal.

He has an apparel company called The Money Team, but no deals with Nike, Adidas or Reebok.

His entourage also calls itself 'The Money Team.'

For all of his wild spending habits, Floyd has a reputation for having a maniacal work ethic.

He'll often wake up at 3 a.m. (like Kobe Bryant) and go work out.

He's also considered one of the most tactical boxers ever. He is 44-0, and a massive favourite to beat Alvarez and keep the mystique of 'Money' Mayweather alive.

