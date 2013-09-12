The Outrageous Ways The World's Highest-Paid Athlete Spends His Millions

For all his ridiculous antics, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the most financially successful athletes in the world.
This week he’ll make a record $US41.5 million for fighting Canelo Alvarez.
We’d say that Floyd has more money than he can spend … but he is putting that idea to the test by doing some wild things with his cash.
He travels with stacks of hundreds in Ziploc bags, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
He has two fleets of luxury cars (including a $US290,000 Bentley). All his cars at his Miami house are white, and the cars at his Vegas house are black.
His bodyguards travel on a separate jet because Floyd is afraid of having two much weight in the cabin.
The money will keep pouring in. He's currently one fight into a six-fight, 30-month deal with Showtime that's rumoured to pay him $US300 million.
He's also considered one of the most tactical boxers ever. He is 44-0, and a massive favourite to beat Alvarez and keep the mystique of 'Money' Mayweather alive.
