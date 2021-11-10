I went behind the scenes at Five Guys to see how its cult-favorite burgers are made

The chain takes food safety seriously, so I washed my hands before prepping the meat.

Five Guys doesn’t use a timer or a clock to monitor handwashing, but the team goes by the general guidance of washing for around 20 seconds in water that’s around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Amy Cryzter, the director of training at Five Guys who was on-site to help out with my pseudo shift, told me employees must wash their hands every time they change their gloves, in addition to any other time it makes sense.

There is a handwashing sink in the back kitchen as well as in the front-of-house, customer-facing kitchen so that employees don’t have to walk back and forth each time they need to wash up.