An up-and-coming fitness company is directly challenging Fabletics and Lululemon

One company is capitalising on controversy surrounded Kate Hudson workout brand Fabletics.

Fitbox, an up-and-coming activewear brand, says it is challenging the subscription service model, as well as Lululemon’s prices.

“I saw an opening in the market. Fabletics is doing great, but they have horrible reviews. I wanted to be able to give women the option of having quality clothing similar to Lululemon. So it’s Lululemon quality at a lower price point,” founder Greg Lowe said to Fast Company.

“Our tagline is, ‘Life is a workout — dress for it.’ Women run around all the time doing all different things. You may have to go pick up your kids, carry the groceries. You want clothing that’s going to wick away and also that’s comfortable enough for you to look stylish in,” Lowe, who mentioned he’s tapped DKNY designers, said to Fast Company.

This is not an entirely new revelation. Athleisure is an extremely profitable and popular sector. Everyone from Abercrombie & Fitch to Dick’s Sporting Goods has tried to get into the athleisure sector. An onslaught of new brands have entered the industry, as well.

Additionally, Lululemon recently hiked the prices of some of its already-expensive pants — and customers were not happy.

According to Fast Company, Fitbox will operate on a subscription model — around $US60 a month for two items (a shirt and a pair of pants), with the option to upgrade for more clothes for an additional fee. The subscription models are available for one, three, six, or twelve months, with the option to skip a month, Fast Company reports. There’s no mentioning about cancelling.

The latter component might be crucial to Fabletics’ success. After all, Fabletics — which ostensibly aimed to provide athleisure at affordable prices — utilised a subscription model, but it was notoriously difficult to get out of a membership — to the point that people called it a scam.

The subscription business model is a hit-or-miss one. When companies get it right, though, it can be very helpful to businesses.

“Subscriptions can be powerful,” Sucharita Mulpuru of consulting firm Forrester Research said to Business Insider in an email last month. “It just needs to be compelling product and strong customer service to support it. Amazon Prime and Netflix are two outstanding subscription models. Shoedazzle [of JustFab], as an example, wasn’t quite so successful or loved.”

Lowe told Fast Company he’s banking on more than just its subscription model — he’s planning to make Fitbox a lifestyle brand, complete with its own original content. He also is banking on technology, by zeroing in on the mobile user experience and exploring wearable technology.

One problem Fitbox may encounter? There’s already a Fitbox — and it’s a subscription service, too, that sends members health product samples.

According to Fast Company, Fitbox will begin membership sign-ups on November 15, and apparel will be available as of January. A men’s line will launch next year.

