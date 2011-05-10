How "Financial Repression" May Become The Solution To The West's Debt Crisis

Another week, another wave of dismal fiscal gridlock in Washington. But as US politicians squabble about how to cut the debt, another concept with a catchy name is quietly starting to creep into the policy debate: “financial repression”.



A few weeks ago, Carmen Reinhart, a US economist who shot to fame two years ago by co-authoring an influential book on sovereign debt, This Time Is Different, produced a joint paper for the International Monetary Fund on the topic of “financial repression” in the west. And while this phrase is not yet mainstream news, it is starting to generate a buzz among the policy elite in Washington and in some European capitals.

