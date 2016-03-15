These intricate glass pieces require laser focus to make

Filigree glass uses a centuries-old process to create colourful, bright patterns embedded into a glass shape. It takes incredible expertise and precision to get it to look perfect.

Thanks to our friends at Science Channel for sharing this footage. “How It’s Made” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Carl Mueller

