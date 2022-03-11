How feta cheese is made in Greece

Feta is made with a combination of sheep’s and goat’s milk.

Feta is made with a combination of sheep’s and goat’s milk, which gives it that creaminess and an extra kick compared to cow’s milk cheeses. But depending on where you are in Greece, you’ll get a different tasting feta, from soft and buttery to hard and tangy. It’s all down to the combination of the two milks and how much of each you use. We visited Messini Cheesemaking in the Peloponnese to find out all the secrets behind the making of feta cheese.