Six Places Fergie Goes To Cheat On Her Diet

Superstar singer Fergie is known for her incredible voice, killer abs and endless enthusiasm as the front woman for the Grammy Award–winning hip pop group The Black Eyed Peas. Food & Winec aught up with Fergie to talk about her love of food, cocktails and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.



In addition to running, hiking and jumping rope, Fergie stays fit by sticking to a strict diet: “In L.A., I get a meal delivery service called Diet Designs. I like a nice butter lettuce salad with some avocado, fresh grapefruit, shredded chicken breast and raw almond slices with a sesame vinaigrette dressing. I also love juicing and am kind of obsessed with it.”

While it’s refreshing to hear a celebrity admit that looking camera-ready takes serious dedication, Fergie does break her habits for certain bars and restaurants. “These are sinful things,” she says. “I’m talking to you about cheating.” Here, some of Fergie’s favourites.

See six places Fergie heads to cheat on her diet>

More from Food & Wine:

Surprising Celebrity Food Products

Best Burgers in the U.S.

Best Fried Chicken in the U.S.

Best Pizza Places in the U.S.

50 Best Bars in America

This story was originally published by Food & Wine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.