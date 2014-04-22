'Fast & Furious 7' Is Using New Technology To Replace Paul Walker With His Brothers

YouTube screencap Paul Walker with his brother Caleb at Caleb’s wedding six weeks before his death.

Universal Studios announced last week via Facebook that Paul Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, would be filling in missing “Fast & Furious 7” scenes in the late actor’s last movie role.

“We have resumed shooting and now welcome Paul’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, into our FAST family,” read part of the statement. “Caleb and Cody are helping us complete some remaining action for their brother and fill in small gaps left in production. Having them on set has made us all feel that Paul is with us too.”

But how exactly is the film using Walkers’ brothers to replace him?

‘The production team for ‘FF7′ will try something they have never done before … merging archival audio of Walker’s voice with his brothers’ voices to fill in some gaps in the movie,” sources close to the the Walker family explained to TMZ. “It will take both brothers, Caleb and Cody, to get everything to match up. Our sources say the production team tested the voice of each brother and learned that certain words sound better coming from one brother, and different ones from the other … so they will combine them to help make the dialogue work.”

And it looks like the brothers are already hard at work. The Fast7Official Instagram account posted a photo today of Caleb and Cody on set with co-star Vin Diesel, writing in the caption that “The resemblance is big!”

