How Far Will Stocks Fall If This Is Another Great Depression?

Good question! Here’s the answer:



Another 78% from today’s level.

In the Great Depression, the S&P index fell 89%. It is currently down about 50%.

The S&P 500 peaked at about 1,550 18 months ago. An 89% fall from there would be 171. The S&P 500 is currently trading at 775. A fall from 775 to 171 would be 78%.

So, if this is Great Depression 2.0, you ain’t seen nothing yet!

And how are we doing so far? So far, as the chart below from DShort.com shows, we’re shadowing the Great Depression decline almost perfectly.

Here’s hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.