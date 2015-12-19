Here's how factories make soft pretzels

This factory makes soft pretzels — in batches of nearly 5,000.

After a worker makes the dough, it travels through a variety of machines, across a handful of conveyor belts, and gets heated up and cooled down before being packaged.

But the process that gives the pretzel its signature shape is the most spellbinding. Take a look.

This footage comes from “How It’s Made,” on the Science Channel, which you can watch on Thursday nights at 7pm/6pm central. New episodes air at 9pm/8pm central.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Alana Yzola

