These clever photos show how faces change as they age

Bobby Neel Adams was 36 when he noticed how much he resembled a picture of himself at age 6. He was inspired to create a composite image, splicing a new photo of himself with the image of him as a kid.

This was back in 1989, so Photoshop wasn’t an option.

“In the darkroom I sized up both images to the same proportions and made prints,” Adams wrote in an email. “Once these photographs were dry I tore the most recent portrait and laid it on top of the school photo, gluing down the rubber cement.”

Adams continued using the same method for dozens of works in his “Age Map” series. Since then, he has explored other strange techniques, including splicing photos of couples and family members and, most recently, posing dead creatures in beautifully haunting scenes (currently showing in Brooklyn).

Adams shared a set from “Age Maps” below.

Lorna at 7 and 25 Sally at 14 and 62 Chris at 12 and 45 Christene at 7 and 41 Silvano at 12 and 51 Izzie at 4 and 36 Nick at 9 and 33 Kelly at 1 and 28 Christian at 6 and 41 Simone at 8 and 32 Tornado at 2 and 37 Dan at 7 and 35 Kevin at 3 and 33 Jonathan at 8 and 33 Werner at 6 and 33 Silvano at 8 and 51 Ray at 5 and 50 Kathy at 6 and 36

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.