These clever photos show how faces change as they age

Gus Lubin
Bobby at 6 and 36Bobby Neel Adams, ‘AgeMaps’Bobby Neel Adams at 6 and 36.

Bobby Neel Adams was 36 when he noticed how much he resembled a picture of himself at age 6. He was inspired to create a composite image, splicing a new photo of himself with the image of him as a kid.

This was back in 1989, so Photoshop wasn’t an option.

“In the darkroom I sized up both images to the same proportions and made prints,” Adams wrote in an email. “Once these photographs were dry I tore the most recent portrait and laid it on top of the school photo, gluing down the rubber cement.”

Adams continued using the same method for dozens of works in his “Age Map” series. Since then, he has explored other strange techniques, including splicing photos of couples and family members and, most recently, posing dead creatures in beautifully haunting scenes (currently showing in Brooklyn).

Adams shared a set from “Age Maps” below.

Lorna at 7 and 25

Sally at 14 and 62

Chris at 12 and 45

Christene at 7 and 41

Silvano at 12 and 51

Izzie at 4 and 36

Nick at 9 and 33

Kelly at 1 and 28

Christian at 6 and 41

Simone at 8 and 32

Tornado at 2 and 37

Dan at 7 and 35

Kevin at 3 and 33

Jonathan at 8 and 33

Werner at 6 and 33

Silvano at 8 and 51

Ray at 5 and 50

Kathy at 6 and 36

