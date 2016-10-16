These clever photos show how faces change as they age

Bobby Neel Adams was 36 when he noticed how much he resembled a picture of himself at age 6. He was inspired to create a composite image, splicing a new photo of himself with the image of him as a kid.
This was back in 1989, so Photoshop wasn’t an option.
“In the darkroom I sized up both images to the same proportions and made prints,” Adams wrote in an email. “Once these photographs were dry I tore the most recent portrait and laid it on top of the school photo, gluing down the rubber cement.”
Adams continued using the same method for dozens of works in his “Age Map” series. Since then, he has explored other strange techniques, including splicing photos of couples and family members and, most recently, posing dead creatures in beautifully haunting scenes (currently showing in Brooklyn).
Adams shared a set from “Age Maps” below.
