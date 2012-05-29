How Face(.com) Recognition Could Fit Into Facebook Mobile

Face.com’s CEO has shrugged off rumours that it is being acquired by Facebook for up to $100 million when we asked. But the addition of its facial recognition tech to Facebook’s mobile apps could make sure friend tagging continues as the social network’s user base shifts away from desktops.



In fact, about 45% of users of Face.com’s app KLIK end up sharing their photos on Facebook, which shows how popular mobile facial recognition could be.

