How Facebook's New Algorithm Affects Brands

Facebook updated its New Feed ranking algorithm earlier this month in an effort to do a better job of surfacing content that people want to see.

The new algo means that brands need to do a better job of creating organic content, because there is more competition now since older content that performs well will stick around the News Feed for a longer period of time.

Not only is Facebook forcing brands to produce higher quality content on its platform, but the social network is also nudging brands into paid media. If a brand has an important message it wants to share with fans, but it’s not performing well organically (not inherently interesting), then the brand will be more inclined to pay for more exposure. Read >

Twitter Is Testing Out More TV Content (TechCrunch)

Twitter is testing out a new feature where links to popular TV shows appear as Twitter cards at the top of a user’s Timeline, including related Tweets and show information. Read >

Sina Weibo Reports Strong Earnings (Mashable)

China’s largest social network, Sina Weibo, reported $US30 million in ad revenue during the second quarter of 2013, representing more than 200% year-over-year growth. Read >

Facebook’s Product Management Director Gets Re-Assigned To Instagram (TechCrunch)

Peter Deng, who helped lead the management of Facebook Chat, Groups, and Messenger has joined the Instagram team as its new Director Of Product. Read >

Google+ Updated On Android (Engadget)

Google+ version 4.1 for Android brings with it the ability to access files from Google Drive, more seamless account and page switching, and full support for Google Apps for Business. Read >

Zynga’s New Executive Org Chart (All Things D)

Zynga has overhauled its executive ranks, flattening out its top management levels and reorganising the chain of command. Read >

How Revealing Is A Facebook Like? (Wishpond)





