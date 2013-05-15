How Facebook's Acquisition Of Instagram Has Hurt Brands That Use Twitter

After Facebook acquired Instagram in September, one of its first major policy changes was to drop support for photo-sharing on Twitter — ostensibly a rival to Instagram for photo-sharing.
That had a pronounced effect, according to data from Simply Measured, the social media analytics company. It reduced the amount of sharing and engagement with followers that brands used to see on Twitter, and boosted those factors in Instagram and Facebook.
In February, Instagram finally changed its privacy policy to allow advertising on the service at some point in the future 100 million users
Simply Measured looked at the top 100 most valuable brands (as measured by Interbrand) and rated their Instagram activity. Here’s what the company found.
Among the top 100 brands, Facebook and Twitter have maxed out their market share. But there is still new adoption on Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.
67% of brands have signed up for Instagram, but only a minority of all brands (65% of the 67% registered, or 43% of the total) are actually active on Instagram. Few brands have large follower bases.
Since Instagram stopped supporting Twitter's photo display function, the rate of sharing has declined on Twitter but increased on Facebook and Instagram.
Until August of last year, the activity of the top 100 brands on Instagram was minimal. Sharing on Facebook launched it, and MTV made it go through the roof.
