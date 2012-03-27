How Facebook Sees The History Of Media, Privacy And Censorship—From 1440 To Today

Who: Paul Adams, Facebook’s global brand experience manager.



What: He gave a presentation at the Signal conference in San Francisco last week titled “Why marketers misunderstand Facebook.”

Skip directly to Facebook’s slides>

The gist: Whenever a new mass medium is invented, marketers try to force their old habits into the new platform. That doesn’t work, and it’s only when marketers learn how the new medium really works that they become successful using it for advertising.

Example: Marketers initially believed that the telephone was the new radio, according to social media marketing consultant Andre Bourque, who heard the speech:

The telephone, Adams explains, was originally thought to be a fantastic solution to broadcasting. You’d dial-in, leave the receiver dangling, and listen along with all the others to the day’s broadcast.

The best bit: Adams condensed the entire history of media, from the invention of the printing press in 1440 through to today, into just two PowerPoint slides. The first one notes which media were subject to censorship and which contributed to the death of privacy; the second notes the occasions in which people attempted to use new media as a replacement—rather than an addition—for the old.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.