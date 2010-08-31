How Facebook Places Boosted Foursquare Past The 3 Million User Mark

Just a few weeks ago, location-based social network Foursquare announced that it had 2.6 million users, putting it on pace to hit an even 3 million a week or so into September.



Instead, the service saw its 3 millionth signup this past weekend.

What happened? Simple: Facebook Places.

Mainstream media outlets deemed Places worthy of their attention. Virtually all of them described the service as a “Foursquare-killer.” This left readers wondering: “what the hell is Foursquare?” So they looked Foursquare up in Google, and many of these readers started an account.

The four days following the Places announcement were the four biggest sign-up days in Foursquare’s history.

Places will certainly have a huge impact on just about every startup that works with location, and it remains to be seen how Foursquare will weather the change. But it’s certainly off to a good start in the Places era.

By the way, the point on the chart labelled ‘F’, marking the moment Foursquare buzz peaked (and news coverage exploded), links to an article titled: “Facebook Places Will Crush Foursquare.” Not just yet, it seems.

See also: 20 Foursquare Apps That Show How It Could Become A Platform

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.