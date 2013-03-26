SOCIAL MEDIA INSIGHTS: Facebook Has Changed The Way We Read The News

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



How Has Facebook Changed News Discovery (AllFacebook)



When Facebook introduced its redesigned News Feed, it did more than change how people view memes and photos of cats — it altered the way stories are seen. Now everyone can make news. But for those who make a living by spreading news, Facebook has changed the way stories are presented. The Huffington Post has recently been lauded for its popularity on Facebook. Pew Research centre presented findings regarding news and social media, citing a study by Newswhip showing that the online newspaper was by far the most engaged news source on Facebook. Read >>Why You Should Bet On Facebook (CNBC)

If you believe in data, you believe in Facebook. Facebook is the only social graph. It connects the free world, and maps to real life. Today, real life means mobile. We consume more media on smartphones than computers and tablets combined. We spend 82 per cent of our mobile media time in apps, and Facebook accounts for 23 per cent of that in-app time. In short: apps are the mobile Web, and Facebook is the most used app in the world. As a result, Facebook is the only scalable mobile display advertising option. Read >>

Ways Social Media Has Forever Changed The Way We Work (The Huffington Post)

It’s interesting to think that around than 10 years ago there was no Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, LinkedIn, Wikipedia, Instagram, Pinterest, and pretty much any other social media platform or service that you can think of. In these 10 years virtually everything we know about how we work has changed and it’s all because of social media. So what is it about social media that has changed the way we work?

Collective intelligence

Serendipity

Easy-to-find people and information

Anyone can be a leader, and employees have a voice

Transparency and flatness

organisations seeking to evolve need to not only recognise the changes in technology and behaviour but they also need to take a strategic approach to changing how their employees work. Read >>

How Pinterest Is Becoming A Major Marketing Force (Liza Shaw)

Pinterest has quickly become one of the most visited websites in the U.S. The company has changed how companies think about Internet marketing. How to utilise social media to impact the bottom line might as well be a new form of IT Training. The site’s intuitive features, connectivity to other networks, and growing following has made Pinterest a major marketing force. Read >>

Costolo Says Growth Is Twitter’s Focus (TNW)

Twitter’s CEO Dick Costolo appeared on Bloomberg West television and said that his company is focused on driving user growth. User adoption has helped to fuel everything that Twitter does and all the acquisitions and hiring have helped accomplish that. Costolo stated that he wasn’t going to let his competitors’ decisions affect the way Twitter’s thinking. A lot has definitely changed with the company once called a microblogging service. Now, it has a desire to be called a media company and even a “global town square”, something Costolo reiterated during his appearance. Read >>

How To Get Started On Twitter (Cheryl Lawson via Mediabistro)

Twitter’s learning curve is pretty steep, and when you’re new to the social micro-blogging network – especially if you’re brand new – it can quickly get overwhelming. Where on earth do you begin? Read >>

