How Facebook Games Make Money

The money points, via SocialTimes’s Nick O’Neill:

The average Facebook game costs between $100,000 and $300,000 to develop, not including marketing spending.

What Playdom spends on marketing varies widely from game to game. Including marketing, the cost per install for an average game is around $0.50, but can shoot up to over $3 when the company is really pushing a game.

Playdom relies less on in-game advertising than some developers, making 90% of its money on micro-transactions, predominantly virtual good sales. Just 2% of pay for anything, but for a successful game, the average paying customer is spending around $20 a month for 3-6 months.

