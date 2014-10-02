Facebook Is Emerging As A Huge Engine For Driving E-Commerce Traffic And Purchases

BII Facebook has a significant lead in percentage of traffic that converts to sales.

Facebook, the social giant, is the social commerce leader by a number of metrics.

Facebook doesn’t just generate more online and offline retail sales than other social sites and apps. It also beats its rivals in terms of conversions, the value of sharing, and visits.

In a new report from BI Intelligence we break down how social media is impacting retail sales throughout the purchase process — whether a social media user clicks directly from a retailer’s Facebook ad to make a purchase, or sees a pin on Pinterest and ends up buying the product in-store a week later. We look at the varied metrics that underscore social commerce performance at the different networks, including conversion rates, average order value, and revenue generated by shares, likes, and tweets. We also outline the latest commerce efforts by leading social networks.

