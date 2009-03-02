How Facebook Blew The Twitter Takeover

Spencer Ante at BusinessWeek gets some additional colour on why Facebook’s play for Twitter failed. Something about Facebook trying to pretend that Facebook’s stock was worth twice what the market said it was worth:



Representatives of Twitter liked the sound of $500 million but balked when Facebook said its stock was worth $8 billion to $9 billion. Twitter’s team knew that Facebook was letting employees sell stock on the secondary market at company valuations ranging from $2 billion to $4 billion. “We said it’s not worth it,” the person says. “Don’t treat us like children.”

At that point, Facebook offered Twitter around $100 million in cash, with the rest of the deal in stock. Facebook said it would come up with the $100 million by selling more of its stock to outside investors.

Twitter agreed on one condition: that the Facebook stock it received be valued at the price company shares garnered on the open market. Facebook blinked and the deal talks ended. “They wanted to buy us but there was not much conviction,” the person says.

Via Inside Facebook.

