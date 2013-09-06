Here's How Facebook Billionaires Behave When They Get To Burning Man

Burning Man, a week-long festival in the Nevada desert, requires attendees to be entirely self-sufficient.
This year, some noteworthy people in the tech industry attended, like Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and kinda-sorta-Facebook founders the Winklevoss twins.
Moskowitz wrote a long think-piece for Medium about it.
So what do these techies do at Burning Man?
Here are some of the highlights:
- Last year, Mark Zuckerberg helicoptered in, just for a day, and helped make grilled cheese sandwiches.
- This year, Moskovitz and the Winklevoss twins hugged.
- Tyler Winklevoss took his shirt off.
- One year, Moskovitz paid an assistant to help him.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.