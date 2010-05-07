How Facebook Begs You Not To Quit

The latest of many Facebook privacy scandals has a lot of prominent voices in tech talking about quitting Facebook. Prominent figures like Peter Rojas and Paul Kedrosky have cut the cord.



We’re pretty sure this isn’t be the start of a wider trend. Facebook is here to stay.

But the social networking giant is clearly at least a tiny bit worried about people jumping ship, because this is the screen it shows you if you try to delete your account.

Via ReadWriteWeb, this page isn’t pulling its punches.

My 224 friends will no longer be able to keep in touch with me! Crosby will miss me!

This is the 11th reason we aren’t ever going to quit.

