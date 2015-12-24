Millennials are spending more time than ever watching short-form video content on their mobile devices, and players like Facebook and Snapchat are reaping the benefits. These platforms — which capture billions of video views each day — are competing to capture growing mobile audiences and challenging the historical dominance of YouTube. The ensuing bout will create a new set of opportunities for content creators and advertisers looking to cash in on the mobile video craze.

At Business Insider’s IGNTION 2015 event, BI Intelligence’s Research Analyst Margaret Boland delivered the following presentation on how Facebook and Snapchat will shake up mobile video in 2016.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

In 2015 video become mobile first.

1 out of 8 people around the world access Facebook on a mobile phone at least once a day.

Content creators are publishing more videos on Facebook than ever before.

Snapchat is the up-and-coming disruptor to watch in 2016.

