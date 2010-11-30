The Dark Side Of Expert Networks: 20 Ways Corporate Spies Get Information

Don Chu

Photo: AP

Right now, expert networks are being lambasted by the press and the FBI for providing information to hedge fund clients that might be considered non-public, material information. Typically, expert networks operate by consulting with, for example, people who work in the retail business who can tell them how much consumers are expected to buy next month.



But there’s a darker side of the expert networks that operates by selling information that is more difficult to come by.

Some of the firms named in the investigation, funnily enough, are mentioned in a book by Eamon Javers, Broker, Trader Lawyer, Spy: The Secret World Of Corporate Espionage. The book says Goldman Sachs, SAC Capital, and KPMG have employed people whom the author calls “corporate spies,” people who might be called the “dark side” of expert networks.

Big Lots, for example, is currently suing an expert network, Retail Intelligence Group, for gathering what it calls proprietary information by “duping” 72 of their store managers to tell them how business is going.

The tactics described in the Big Lots lawsuit are just like the ones described in Eamon Javers book about how “corporate spies” get their information.

First, says Javers, the spies apparently look for company sources who usually come in one of two flavours:

The first is a “male in his mid 20s who is somewhat bored, likes to party, needs money, likes women, sports and risk, is disrespectful to his managers, and is patriotic.”

The second is a young woman who is insecure, overweight, and bitchy. She doesn’t have a boyfriend and except for a strong relationship with her mother, has only fake friends.

But it’s not just about identifying potential sources. We’ve gone through Javers’ book and identified the 20 common tactics used in corporate espionage.

