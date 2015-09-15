13 facts about San Francisco that will make you think twice about whether you can afford to live there

San Francisco is notorious for its jaw-dropping real estate prices.
The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment stands at $US3,460 a month.
But it’s not just housing expenses that will eat away at your paycheck — in general, the total cost of living in San Francisco is 62.6% higher than the US average.
If you’re thinking about heading out west to startup-nation, consider these eye-opening facts about the cost of living:
For a family of four, expect to pay about $91,785 a year for necessities -- that's $7,649 per month.
Annual necessities in the San Francisco metro area for a four-person family -- two adults, two children -- include costs of housing, food, child care, transportation, healthcare, other necessities, and taxes. They do
not include savings or discretionary spending.
Source: Economic Policy Institute's 2015 Family Budget Calculator
Compare that to the median home price in the US: $US188,900.
Source: National Association of Realtors, via Business Insider
That's assuming interest rates for a common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage.
Source: HSH.com
To put that into perspective, the median household income in the US is $US52,250.
Source: HSH.com, via Business Insider
In addition to pricey housing, car ownership will add up: The average price for a gallon of gas in San Francisco is $3.20, compared to a national average of $2.33. That's a 37% difference.
If you can manage without a car in the city of San Francisco, public transportation will be the most economical option: A monthly pass for bus and cable car service is $US68, while a pass that includes access to BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) is just $US80. Compared to Chicago ($US100) and New York City ($US116.50), that's a pretty good deal.
Expect to pay daily parking rates of $20 or more in the city (or monthly rates between $200 and $400).
Free parking can generally be found outside of the city center, but if you need to park downtown, it won't be cheap.
Source: SmartAsset
