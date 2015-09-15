13 facts about San Francisco that will make you think twice about whether you can afford to live there

Shutterstock The median home price in San Francisco is a steep $US841,600

San Francisco is notorious for its jaw-dropping real estate prices.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment stands at $US3,460 a month.

But it’s not just housing expenses that will eat away at your paycheck — in general, the total cost of living in San Francisco is 62.6% higher than the US average.

If you’re thinking about heading out west to startup-nation, consider these eye-opening facts about the cost of living:

