Here's how much it costs to get a haircut around the world

If you’re planning to get a haircut soon, Zurich might not be the place to do it.

Deutsche Bank analysts collected data on the prices of various services for a recent report to clients. Among them, they included how much it costs men to get a “standard” haircut in the expat areas of different cities around the world.

Haircuts are most expensive in Zurich, Switzerland ($US62.00), Oslo, Norway ($US48.10), and Copenhagen, Denmark ($US45.10). On the flip side, they are the least expensive in three Indian cities: New Delhi ($US3.10), Bangalore ($US4.50), and Mumbai ($US4.50).

Out of American cities, San Francisco saw the highest rates at $US30.40.

Check out the full list below.

