Here's how much it costs to get a haircut around the world

Unless you want to bring back the woolly mammoth look, you’re probably going to get a haircut at some point in your life.

But if you’re searching for a good deal on your next trim, we recommend avoiding getting your hair cut in Geneva or Zurich.

UBS analysts collected data on the prices of various services — such as haircuts — across major cities in the world and found that there’s a strong correlation between local wages and the prices of these services.

So cities like Zurich and Geneva, which saw the highest relative gross salaries, also saw the highest prices for services like haircuts.

However, that’s not the whole story, as there’s another interesting angle to haircuts specifically: for the most part, women pay more than men for the “same” service. And that means that a woman might end up paying more for a haircut in a relatively cheaper city, than a man in a relatively more expensive city.

“In Jakarta and Hong Kong, women pay on average almost the same as men, whereas in Dublin and Cairo, the price for women is almost three times higher than for men. This imbalance is seen across the globe, with women’s haircuts costing on average 40% more than men’s. For the price of one women’s haircut in Oslo, men could afford to get their hair cut 18 times in Nairobi,” according to UBS chief economist Andreas Höfert.

We put together UBS’ data on hair cut prices for men and women across cities. Check them out below:

And here’s how much it costs to get your hair cut in major cities around the world if you’re a man.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.