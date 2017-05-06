8 surprising ways exercise affects your brain

Exercise is clearly good for our bodies — it can lead to a lower resting heart rate, decreased risk of disease, improved endurance, and much more.

But physical activity offers huge mental and psychological benefits as well. In fact, working out is pretty much the closest thing we have to a wonder drug.

Here are a few of the research-backed benefits that exercise has for your mind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.