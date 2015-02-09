Uber's nightmare scenario: How everything could go wrong for the world's hottest new company

Uber's aggressive business model has ostensibly helped it much more than it has hurt the company. It sets up business in cities without asking permission from local governments. Once it's up and running, Uber will either work with or in defiance of local government.

Last year Uber focused on its policy team, hiring former Obama strategist David Plouffe as its SVP of policy and strategy. This team has allowed Uber to expand into politics, effectively making Plouffe Uber's 'campaign manager.' Uber's policy team has most recently shed the company's aggressive image to work with cities as opposed to working in defiance of them. A recent example of this is Portland, Oregon. In December, Uber agreed to stop operating in Portland while city officials create new regulations for taxis.

But cities, states, and countries aren't universally welcome to working with Uber. Amid regulatory concerns, Nevada became the first US state to suspend Uber's operations.

Uber is having a different set of challenges in other countries, especially Germany: Uber's services aren't taking off there in part because the country's taxis are Mercedes, and thus much nicer than a typical American taxi. Germans don't seem enticed by a service like Uber even if it's much cheaper. In addition, courts in Hamburg and Berlin upheld a ban on the service in September, saying that Uber doesn't comply with German laws.

France has banned Uber's low-cost UberPop service. A Dutch court also ruled that in The Netherlands, Uber couldn't work with unlicensed drivers (drivers with licenses and drivers who don't seek payment can still legally operate, however).

This is all to say that if governments around the world continue cracking down on Uber, it could spell trouble for the company, which has emphasised its focus on international growth in the past year.