UBER NIGHTMARE: How everything could go wrong for the world's hottest new company

Uber is the most valuable private tech company in the world right now.

In July, Uber closed a $US1 billion round of funding from Microsoft and Indian media company Bennett Coleman & Co.’s investment subsidiary.

The new funding valued the company at $US50 billion, making Uber the most valuable private tech company in the world. Since it was founded five years ago, Uber has raised an astounding $US8.2 billion in funding.

Uber’s $US50 billion valuation also means that Facebook is no longer the only company to have a valuation of that level before going public.

But Uber isn’t infallible. The company has competitors, it’s working through regulatory battles, and it relies on independent contractors. So we decided to look at some of the nightmare scenarios Uber could potentially find itself facing in the future.

