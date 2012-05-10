How Everyone Online Is Reacting To Obama's New Pro-Gay Marriage Stance

Obama just announced that his position on gay marriage has evolved from being against it to being for it – personally.
And nearly everyone immediately took to Twitter to congratulate him for it, jeer him, or make a joke about it.
Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson (who has been pro-gay marriage for a long time) tweaked Obama on the timing.
New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg becomes the first major Republican elected official to congratulate the president.
