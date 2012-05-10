How Everyone Online Is Reacting To Obama's New Pro-Gay Marriage Stance

Michael Brendan Dougherty
barack obama nancy pelosi joe biden

Obama just announced that his position on gay marriage has evolved from being against it to being for it – personally. 

And nearly everyone immediately took to Twitter to congratulate him for it, jeer him, or make a joke about it. 

Here's the take from Drudge who sets the tenor for the media and for conservatives.

Gavin Newsom, former mayor of San Francisco and big-time supporter of gay-marriage rights.

Kirsten Gillibrand was the first politician with a tweet reacting to Obama's announcement.

Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson (who has been pro-gay marriage for a long time) tweaked Obama on the timing.

Here's Jeopardy champ Ken Jennings getting in a joke at the expense of old people.

Reporter Jeff Zeleny goes behind the scenes.

New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg becomes the first major Republican elected official to congratulate the president.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi chimes in.

Now see the historic announcement:

WATCH: President Obama Say Same Sex Marriage Should Be Legal. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.