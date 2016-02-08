How everyone is reacting to the Super Bowl halftime show

Jonny Buckland of Coldplay, Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson perform during the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most anticipated parts of the game.

This year’s Super Bowl performance was led by Coldplay, who performed mashups of old favourites such as “Yellow”, “Paradise” and “Viva La Vida” as well as a rendition of “Fix You” accompanied by a montage of past performers including Michael Jackson and Katy Perry.

But the show has been met with mixed responses.

While some were blown away by the show this year, especially when Beyoncé and Bruno Mars — who have both performed in the Super Bowl halftime break before — took to the stage in an epic dance-off. But the montage of past performances didn’t go down so well, with some describing the show as something like a “school project” and it was all “a bit too nuts” for poor Piers Morgan.

Here’s a look at some of the responses below.

Many people were impressed by the performance this year…

COLDPLAY

MARK RONSON

BRUNO MARS

BEYONCÉ

DANCE BATTLE

FIX YOU MONTAGE

JOYOUS FINALE

OH MY GOD IT WAS SO GOOD I FEEL LIKE I DREAMED IT — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 8, 2016

AMAZING! I just wish it were longer #HalftimeShow — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) February 8, 2016

The #HalftimeShow had me hype as hell, then emotional as hell. Nothing will replace the legends we lost. A great tribute. — . (@fairywiak) February 8, 2016

This is the BEST #HalftimeShow in the history of the game ??? — Maxwell on Z100 (@MaxwellsHouse) February 8, 2016

Please never take this away from us. #HalftimeShow — Hannah Hart (@harto) February 8, 2016

Others weren’t such fans.

The Coldplay halftime show looks like a school project. — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) February 8, 2016

Left Shark > Chris Martin — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) February 8, 2016

why did the #HalftimeShow just turn into a powerpoint of past performances? — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) February 8, 2016

This is all a bit too nuts for me. Sorry. #SB50 #halftimeshow — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2016

guess everyone is leaving bc the #HalftimeShow is so bad. Jk I don't know why they're running, maybe boarding a southwest flight — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) February 8, 2016

Bruno-yes. Beyoncé-yes. Bruno AND Beyoncé ABSOLUTELY. Add Coldplay? No. #HalftimeShow — Denise (@DZ198) February 8, 2016

