How everyone is reacting to the Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most anticipated parts of the game.
This year’s Super Bowl performance was led by Coldplay, who performed mashups of old favourites such as “Yellow”, “Paradise” and “Viva La Vida” as well as a rendition of “Fix You” accompanied by a montage of past performers including Michael Jackson and Katy Perry.
But the show has been met with mixed responses.
While some were blown away by the show this year, especially when Beyoncé and Bruno Mars — who have both performed in the Super Bowl halftime break before — took to the stage in an epic dance-off. But the montage of past performances didn’t go down so well, with some describing the show as something like a “school project” and it was all “a bit too nuts” for poor Piers Morgan.
Here’s a look at some of the responses below.
Many people were impressed by the performance this year…
COLDPLAY
MARK RONSON
BRUNO MARS
BEYONCÉ
DANCE BATTLE
FIX YOU MONTAGE
JOYOUS FINALE
OH MY GOD IT WAS SO GOOD I FEEL LIKE I DREAMED IT
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 8, 2016
amazing performance @coldplay @Beyonce @BrunoMars #SB50 #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/v0zvLovBN1
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 8, 2016
Nailed it. #halftimeshow #SB50 https://t.co/gk27l2Vegh
— Annie Wersching (@Wersching) February 8, 2016
The #SB50 #HalftimeShow was powerful and meaningful. Brilliant. Congrats to @Beyonce @coldplay and @BrunoMars – #believeinlove
— Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) February 8, 2016
Best #HalftimeShow EVER!! ?? #NFL50
— April Pearson (@_AprilPearson) February 8, 2016
AMAZING! I just wish it were longer #HalftimeShow
— Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) February 8, 2016
The #HalftimeShow had me hype as hell, then emotional as hell. Nothing will replace the legends we lost. A great tribute.
— . (@fairywiak) February 8, 2016
THIS #HalftimeShow IS EVERYTHING ???@BrunoMars @Beyonce @coldplay
— Sylvia Yacoub (@sylvsyacoub) February 8, 2016
This is the BEST #HalftimeShow in the history of the game ???
— Maxwell on Z100 (@MaxwellsHouse) February 8, 2016
Please never take this away from us. #HalftimeShow
— Hannah Hart (@harto) February 8, 2016
Others weren’t such fans.
The Coldplay halftime show looks like a school project.
— Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) February 8, 2016
Left Shark > Chris Martin
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) February 8, 2016
why did the #HalftimeShow just turn into a powerpoint of past performances?
— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) February 8, 2016
This is all a bit too nuts for me. Sorry. #SB50 #halftimeshow
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2016
guess everyone is leaving bc the #HalftimeShow is so bad. Jk I don't know why they're running, maybe boarding a southwest flight
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) February 8, 2016
Bruno-yes. Beyoncé-yes. Bruno AND Beyoncé ABSOLUTELY. Add Coldplay? No. #HalftimeShow
— Denise (@DZ198) February 8, 2016
