How European Elites Lost A Generation

When Kostas Dekoumes, a 24-year-old Greek, is asked about Europe, he launches into a rant about German Chancellor Angela Merkel. When Oleguer Sagarra, a 25-year-old Spaniard, is asked the same question, he says that Europe represents the only chance to find work. Karl Gill, a 21-year-old Irishman, responds to the question by railing against the banks.



And when Jacques Delors, 85, is asked about Europe, he says things like: “Europe needs a pioneering spirit,” and he asks: “Do the men and women of this era truly want this Europe?

