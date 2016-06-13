How Etsy is building a workplace utopia for the sharing economy

Etsy is featured as No. 62 on 2016’s debut edition of the BI 100: The Creators.
We headed to Etsy’s new headquarters in Brooklyn where CEO Chad Dickerson spoke about how his company, built on creativity, seeks to be a model for a new way of doing business.
Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Sam Rega.
Executive produced by Diane Galligan.
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.