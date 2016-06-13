How Etsy is building a workplace utopia for the sharing economy

Etsy is featured as No. 62 on 2016’s debut edition of the BI 100: The Creators.

We headed to Etsy’s new headquarters in Brooklyn where CEO Chad Dickerson spoke about how his company, built on creativity, seeks to be a model for a new way of doing business.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Sam Rega.

Executive produced by Diane Galligan.

